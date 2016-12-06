BRIEF-CBL prices $400 million of senior unsecured notes

Dec 6 CBL & Associates Properties Inc :

* CBL & Associates Properties Inc - priced a $400 million offering of 5.95% senior notes due 2026

* CBL & Associates Properties Inc - notes will mature on december 15, 2026

* CBL & Associates Properties - to use proceeds from offering of about $391 million to reduce amounts outstanding under unsecured revolving credit facilities

* CBL prices $400 million of senior unsecured notes