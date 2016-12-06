版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 7日 星期三 05:51 BJT

BRIEF-GMS marks entrance into indiana with acquisition of Interior Products Supply

Dec 6 Gms Inc :

* IPS will operate within central division of gms and continue doing business as interior products supply

* GMS marks entrance into indiana with acquisition of interior products supply Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

