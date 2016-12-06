版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 7日 星期三 05:53 BJT

BRIEF-Matador resources co says additional notes will be issued at 105.5% of par

Dec 6 Matador Resources Co :

* Matador resources co says additional notes will be issued at 105.5% of par

* Matador resources company prices upsized offering of $175 million of additional senior notes due 2023 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

