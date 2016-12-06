BRIEF-Parsley Energy LLC announces pricing of upsized $650 mln private placement of 5.375 pct senior unsecured notes due 2025

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 6 Parsley Energy Inc
* 2025 notes, which priced at par, will mature on January 15, 2025 and will pay interest at rate of 5.375% per year.
* Parsley Energy Inc - $650 million notes offering represents a $50 million upsize to originally proposed $600 million offering
* Parsley Energy Inc - Pricing of their previously announced private placement of senior unsecured notes due 2025
* Parsley Energy, LLC announces pricing of upsized $650 million private placement of 5.375% senior unsecured notes due 2025 to repurchase its outstanding 7.500% senior unsecured notes due 2022 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.