版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 7日 星期三 06:22 BJT

BRIEF-Heritage-Crystal Clean reports the retirement of its CEO Joe Chalhoub

Dec 6 Heritage-crystal Clean Inc :

* Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc says Chalhoub will be succeeded by Brian Recatto

* Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. announces the retirement of its founder, president and ceo Joe Chalhoub Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐