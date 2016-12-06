版本:
2016年 12月 7日

BRIEF-Reg-Crawford & Company acquires majority interest in Wegolook, LLC

Dec 6 Crawford & Co :

* Crawford & co says acquisition of 85% of membership interests of wegolook by crawford

* Crawford & co - deal approved by board of directors of both companies for $36.125 million

* Reg-Crawford & company acquires majority interest in wegolook, LLC Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

