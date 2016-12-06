版本:
中国
2016年 12月 7日

BRIEF-Rexnord Corp launches proposed syndication of senior secured credit facility

Dec 6 Rexnord Corp :

* Rexnord Corp - to refinance their senior secured term facilities with a new 7-year term loan in an aggregate amount of approximately $1.6 billion

* Rexnord Corporation launches proposed syndication of senior secured credit facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

