BRIEF-Sifco Industries Q4 sales fell 11.2 pct to $31.9 mln

Dec 6 SIFCO Industries Inc

* SIFCO Industries, Inc. ("SIFCO") announces fiscal 2016 financial results

* Q4 loss per share $1.34

* Q4 sales fell 11.2 percent to $31.9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

