2016年 12月 7日

BRIEF-Digitalglobe commenced a tender offer to purchase for cash of $600 mln

Dec 6 Digitalglobe Inc :

* Digitalglobe-Co commenced a tender offer to purchase for cash any and all of $600.0 million amount outstanding of its 5.25% senior notes due 2021

* Digitalglobe announces tender offer for 5.25% senior notes due 2021 and solicitation of consents for proposed amendments to the related indenture Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

