版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 7日 星期三 07:33 BJT

BRIEF-Tsakos Energy Navigation announces four new time charter contracts

Dec 6 Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd

* Tsakos Energy Navigation-Average contract length of all four fixtures is 14 months which bring aggregate fleet gross revenues to a minimum of $1.4 billion

* Tsakos Energy Navigation announces four new time charter contracts Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐