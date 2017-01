BRIEF-Baker Hughes says avg. U.S. rig count for Nov 2016 was 580

Dec 7 Baker Hughes Inc

* Baker Hughes announces November 2016 rig counts

* Baker Hughes Inc - Average U.S. Rig count for November 2016 was 580, up 36 from 544 counted in October 2016,

* Baker Hughes Inc - Worldwide rig count for November 2016 was 1,678, up 58 from 1,620 counted in October 2016

* Baker Hughes Inc - International rig count for November 2016 was 925, up 5 from 920 counted in October 2016

* Baker Hughes Inc - International offshore rig count for November 2016 was 211, up 11 from 200 counted in October 2016

* Baker Hughes- Average Canadian rig count for November 2016 was 173, up 17 from 156 counted in October 2016, and down 5 from 178 counted in November 2015