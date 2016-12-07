BRIEF-Aerie Pharma completes enrollment of mercury 2 phase 3 registration trial of roclatan

Dec 7 Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* Aerie pharmaceuticals completes enrollment of mercury 2 phase 3 registration trial of roclatan(tm) (netarsudil/latanoprost ophthalmic solution) 0.02%/0.005%

* Aerie pharmaceuticals-mercury 2,which commenced in march 2016, is 90-day registration trial with a topline efficacy readout expected in q2 of 2017

* Aerie pharmaceuticals inc - trial on track for topline 90-day efficacy readout in q2 2017

* Aerie pharmaceuticals inc - continue to expect to file an nda for roclatan(tm) ophthalmic solution near year-end 2017

* Aerie pharmaceuticals inc - plans to commence in first half of 2017 a third phase 3 registration trial for roclatan(tm), named mercury 3