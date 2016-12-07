BRIEF-Aerie Pharma completes enrollment of mercury 2 phase 3 registration trial of roclatan

Dec 7 Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc:
* Aerie pharmaceuticals completes enrollment of mercury 2
phase 3 registration trial of roclatan(tm)
(netarsudil/latanoprost ophthalmic solution) 0.02%/0.005%
* Aerie pharmaceuticals-mercury 2,which commenced in march
2016, is 90-day registration trial with a topline efficacy
readout expected in q2 of 2017
* Aerie pharmaceuticals inc - trial on track for topline
90-day efficacy readout in q2 2017
* Aerie pharmaceuticals inc - continue to expect to file an
nda for roclatan(tm) ophthalmic solution near year-end 2017
* Aerie pharmaceuticals inc - plans to commence in first
half of 2017 a third phase 3 registration trial for
roclatan(tm), named mercury 3
