BRIEF-Cascadian Therapeutics amends HER2CLIMB phase 2 trial of tucatinib in metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer to support registration

* Cascadian Therapeutics Inc - updated data from phase 1b triplet combination trial at sabcs

* Cascadian Therapeutics Inc - her2climb amended to single pivotal randomized trial to assess progression-free survival (pfs) as primary endpoint

* Cascadian Therapeutics Inc- HER2CLIMB is currently enrolling in United States and Canada and is expected to expand into Europe, Australia and Israel

* Cascadian Therapeutics - after meeting with FDA, amended HER2CLIMB phase 2 clinical trial of tucatinib by increasing sample size

* Updated phase 1b trial results for triplet combination show that combination continues to be well tolerated

* Cascadian Therapeutics amends HER2CLIMB phase 2 trial of tucatinib in metastatic her2-positive breast cancer to support registration