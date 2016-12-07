版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 7日 星期三 20:24 BJT

BRIEF-Abiomed's Impella CP receives expanded FDA approval for high-risk PCI procedures

Dec 7 Abiomed Inc

* Abiomed Impella CP receives expanded FDA approval for high-risk percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) procedures Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

