BRIEF-Korn Ferry International adjusted diluted EPS $0.59

Dec 7 Korn/Ferry International :
* Korn/Ferry International sees Q3 FY 2017 diluted earnings
per share is range between $0.36 to $0.46
* Korn/Ferry International - Q3 FY'17 fee revenue is
expected to be in range of $370 million and $390 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.57, revenue view $391.9
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.55 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Korn/Ferry International - Q2 FY'17 diluted earnings per
share and adjusted diluted earnings per share were $0.52 and
$0.59, respectively.
* Qtrly total revenue $415.0 million versus $291.4 million
* Korn/Ferry International sees Q3 FY 2017 adjusted diluted
earnings per share is expected to be in range from $0.48 to
$0.56.
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.57, revenue view $391.9
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Korn Ferry International announces second quarter fiscal
2017 results of operations
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: