BRIEF-Korn Ferry International adjusted diluted EPS $0.59

Dec 7 Korn/Ferry International :

* Korn/Ferry International sees Q3 FY 2017 diluted earnings per share is range between $0.36 to $0.46

* Korn/Ferry International - Q3 FY'17 fee revenue is expected to be in range of $370 million and $390 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.57, revenue view $391.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.55 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Korn/Ferry International - Q2 FY'17 diluted earnings per share and adjusted diluted earnings per share were $0.52 and $0.59, respectively.

* Qtrly total revenue $415.0 million versus $291.4 million

* Korn/Ferry International sees Q3 FY 2017 adjusted diluted earnings per share is expected to be in range from $0.48 to $0.56.

* Korn Ferry International announces second quarter fiscal 2017 results of operations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: