版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 7日 星期三 21:29 BJT

BRIEF-Vera Bradley announces licensing agreements in home, hosiery, and swim

Dec 7 Vera Bradley Inc :

* Vera Bradley - does not expect licensing partnerships to have a material impact on financial performance for fiscal year ending January 28, 2017

* Vera Bradley - entered into partnerships with Peking Handicraft Inc, Renfro Corporation, Mainstream Swimsuits Inc

* Vera Bradley - does not expect licensing partnerships to have a material impact on financial performance for fiscal year ending February 3, 2018.

* Vera Bradley - products to be sold in appropriate distribution channels including Vera Bradley stores, verabradley.com, and specialty and chain stores

* Press release - Vera Bradley announces additional licensing agreements in home, hosiery, and swim Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐