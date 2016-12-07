BRIEF-FIS to sell Sungard public sector, education businesses for $850 mln

Dec 7 Fidelity National Information Services Inc :

* Fidelity National Information Services Inc - transaction will include all Sungard public sector and education solutions

* Fidelity National Information Services Inc - Sungard public sector business will become a new independent company under ownership of Vista

* Fidelity National Information Services Inc - expects cash proceeds, net of taxes and deal-related expenses, from transaction of approximately $500 million

* Fidelity National Information Services Inc - expected public sector and education businesses to contribute $0.15 - $0.16 to its full-year 2017 adjusted EPS

* Fidelity National Information Services Inc - deal for $850 million

* Fidelity National Information Services Inc - sungard education business will become part of Vista-owned Powerschool

* Fidelity National Information Services Inc - net cash proceeds from deal will be used to reduce outstanding debt.

