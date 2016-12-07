版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 7日 星期三 22:30 BJT

BRIEF-BAE systems awarded $69 million U.S. Army order for rocket propellant grains

Dec 7 BAE Systems PLC

* BAE systems awarded $69 million U.S. Army order for rocket propellant grains Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

