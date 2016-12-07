BRIEF-Teradyne prices private offering of $400 mln of 1.25% senior convertible notes

Dec 7 Teradyne Inc :
* Teradyne Inc - notes will be convertible at an initial
conversion rate of 31.4102 shares of Teradyne common stock per
$1,000 principal amount of notes
* Teradyne- Convertible note hedge transactions collectively
will cover number of shares of Teradyne common stock that will
initially underlie notes
* Teradyne Inc - estimates net proceeds from offering will
be about $392.0 million after deducting discounts, commissions
and estimated offering expenses
* Teradyne Inc - has also entered into privately negotiated
warrant transactions with hedge counterparties
* Teradyne Inc - pricing of its private offering of $400
million aggregate principal amount of 1.25% senior convertible
notes due 2023
* Teradyne Inc - entered into privately negotiated
convertible note hedge transactions with some of initial
purchasers of notes or their affiliates
* Teradyne Inc - has sold to hedge counterparties warrants
relating to same number of shares of Teradyne common stock
* Teradyne - co to use part of net proceeds from offering to
repurchase about $50 million of shares of its stock under
existing share repurchase authorization
* Teradyne announces pricing of private offering of $400
million of 1.25% senior convertible notes
