Dec 7 Voyager Therapeutics Inc

* Says VY-AADC01 dose-dependently improved measures of motor function and enhanced response to levodopa at 6 and 12 months

* Says administration of VY-AADC01 was well-tolerated

* Says program on track to report cohort 3 data mid-2017 and to begin placebo-controlled trial Q4, 2017

* Voyager therapeutics announces positive interim results from phase 1B trial of VY-AADC01 for advanced parkinson's disease