BRIEF-Steel Partners to acquire remaining shares of Steel Excel

Dec 7 Steel Partners Holdings Lp :
* Steel Partners Holdings Lp - deal for $17.80 per share in
preferred units of steel partners
* Steel Partners Holdings Lp says steel partners currently
owns approximately 64 pct of Steel Excel's outstanding shares
* Steel Partners Holdings-steel partners, through unit, to
commence an exchange offer to acquire all of outstanding shares
of Steel Excel's common stock
* Steel Partners Holdings Lp - definitive agreement was
unanimously approved by a special committee of board of
directors of Steel Excel
* Steel Partners Holdings Lp - upon completion of
transaction, Steel Excel will no longer be publicly traded
* Steel Partners Holdings - preferred units will have a
9-year term, carry a 6 pct coupon, and will be redeemable at any
time at option of steel partners
* Steel partners signs definitive agreement to acquire
remaining shares of Steel Excel
