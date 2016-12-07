BRIEF-Alarmforce provides update on the status of ongoing review

Dec 7 Alarmforce Industries Inc :
* Alarmforce Industries Inc - reports that it has
substantially completed its review of customer contracts and
accounts
* Alarmforce Industries - anticipates that decision
regarding whether a restatement will be required will be made by
end of second full week of Dec. 2016
* Alarmforce Industries Inc - is working with its legal and
accounting advisors in evaluating its response to ongoing IRS
and Florida payroll audits
* Alarmforce Industries - further analysis required can be
determined whether any restatement of historical financial
statements will be required
* Alarmforce Industries-continues to engage with Ontario
ministry of finance regarding ministry's proposed eht assessment
of incremental taxes,penalties
* Alarmforce Industries Inc - is evaluating impact, if any,
of EHT assessment and other possible employee tax liabilities
* Alarmforce provides update on the status of ongoing review
