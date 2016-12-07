BRIEF-Tailored Brands reports fiscal 2016 Q3 and nine month results

Dec 7 Tailored Brands Inc
* Tailored Brands Inc - On track to achieve our targeted $50
million of cost savings in fiscal 2016
* Tailored Brands Inc says updated full year guidance
reflects expectation for Jos. A. Bank comparable sales to be up
mid-to-high-single-digits
* Tailored Brands Inc says updated full year guidance
reflects expectation for men's wearhouse comparable sales to be
down slightly in Q4
* Tailored Brands- Expects inventories to be at or below
prior-year levels at year end 2016, with Jos. A. Bank
inventories already below prior-year levels
* FY earnings per share view $1.70 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Tailored Brands Inc says company updates full-year
guidance
* Tailored Brands Inc - Expect to close approximately 63
stores in Q4 for a total of approximately 250 store closures
during fiscal 2016
* Tailored Brands Inc - Inventories decreased $12.3 million
to $1,047.9 million at end of Q3 2016 from $1,060.2 million at
end of prior year Q3
* Tailored Brands Inc - Qtrly men's wearhouse comparable
sales increased 0.1% from last year's third quarter
* Tailored Brands, Inc. reports fiscal 2016 third quarter
and nine month results
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.68 excluding items
* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.58
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.55 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $1.70 to $1.85
