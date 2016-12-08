版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 8日 星期四 09:09 BJT

BRIEF-Compass Diversified prices 5.6 mln share offering at $18.65

Dec 7 Compass Diversified Holdings :

* Says priced a public offering of 5.6 million common shares at a price to public of $18.65 per share

* Compass Diversified Holdings announces pricing of 5.6 million share offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

