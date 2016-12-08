版本:
BRIEF-Macdonald Mines announces joint venture agreement

Dec 8 Macdonald Mines Exploration Ltd

* Macdonald Mines Exploration - as per option agreement, Macdonald Mines will earn up to undivided 75% interest in noble's wawa-holdsworth project

* Pursuant to terms of option agreement, Macdonald Mines will be operator of wawa-holdsworth project

* Macdonald mines announces joint venture agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

