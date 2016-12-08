BRIEF-Sears Holdings reports third quarter 2016 results

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO
Dec 8 Sears Holdings Corp
* Sears Holdings reports third quarter 2016 results
* Q3 revenue $5.0 billion versus $5.8 billion
* Q3 loss per share $6.99
* Q3 adjusted loss per share $3.11
* Q3 same store sales fell 7.4 percent
* Sears Holdings Corp says company's cash balances were $258 million at october 29, 2016 compared with $238 million at January 30, 2016
* Sears Holdings Corp says continue to evaluate opportunities for Kenmore, Craftsman and DieHard brands and Sears Home Services business
* Sears Holdings Corp says qtrly Kmart comparable store sales decreased 4.4%
* Sears Holdings Corp says also intend to take actions on our own that present opportunity to improve economics of these brands and business
* Sears Holdings Corp says merchandise inventories were $5.0 billion at October 29, 2016, compared to $6.2 billion at October 31, 2015
* Sears Holdings Corp says taking actions such as reducing unprofitable stores, reducing space in stores co continues to operate
* Sears Holdings Corp says total long-term debt was $3.7 billion and $2.2 billion at October 29, 2016 and January 30, 2016, respectively
* Sears Holdings Corp says taking actions such as reducing investments in underperforming categories and improving gross margin performance
* Sears Holdings Corp says actions could include potential externalization through non-Sears holdings channels
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.