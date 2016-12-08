版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 8日 星期四 19:53 BJT

BRIEF-Rubicon Minerals appoints Peter Jones, David Palmer to board

Dec 8 Rubicon Minerals Corp :

* Michael A. Willett, P. Eng., will also join management team as director of projects

* Peter R. Jones, P. Eng., and David A. S. Palmer, PH.D., P.Geo., will be appointed to Rubicon board of directors

* Rubicon Minerals strengthens its board and management team Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐