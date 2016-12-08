版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 8日 星期四 20:14 BJT

BRIEF-Liberty Tax Service posts Q2 loss of $0.72/share

Dec 8 Liberty Tax Inc:

* Liberty Tax Service announces fiscal 2017 second quarter results

* Q2 GAAP loss per share $0.72

* Q2 non-GAAP loss per share $0.72

* Q2 revenue $7.2 million

* Liberty Tax Inc - fewer new territory sales and transfers among franchisees drove most of decline in revenue during quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐