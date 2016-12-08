BRIEF-Perrigo says will restructure its Belgium business

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 8 Perrigo Company Plc
* Perrigo Company Plc - signed a definitive agreement with eurogenerics nv to terminate their existing distribution agreement
* Perrigo Company Plc - allowed for natural expiration of a distribution agreement with meda ab effective december 2016
* Perrigo Company Plc - initiated consultation process in belgium to "better align organization to current business and market dynamics"
* Perrigo - restructuring plan is only related to omega pharma belgium , etixx nv, biover, only activities related to omega pharma are involved in plan
* Signed a definitive agreement to sell etixx brand and its business effective january 1, 2017
* Perrigo Company Plc - signed a definitive agreement to sell etixx brand and its business effective january 1, 2017
* "employees of omega pharma belgium nv, etixx nv and biover nv have been informed in detail of business analysis"
* Perrigo announces portfolio review developments and intention to restructure branded consumer healthcare's belgium business Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.