BRIEF-Lumenpulse Group Q2 adjusted EPS c$0.17

Dec 8 Lumenpulse Inc

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share c$0.17

* Lumenpulse inc - qtrly earnings per share $0.08

* Q2 revenue rose 51 percent to c$56.3 million

* Q2 earnings per share view c$0.15, revenue view c$53.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Lumenpulse inc - reaffirming long-term guidance for revenues and adjusted ebitda and our fiscal 2017 financial outlook

* Lumenpulse group reports record second quarter fiscal 2017 results