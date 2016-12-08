BRIEF-Methode Electronics Q2 EPS $0.66

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO
Dec 8 Methode Electronics Inc
* Increased earnings per share guidance for 2017 to a range of $2.30 to $2.45 from $2.11 to $2.35
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $2.28, revenue view $818.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Believes full-year sales will likely be at low end of guidance range of $820 million to $845 million
* Methode Electronics - full year sales has "potential to be slightly below" guidance "range should weakness in data solutions group extend further"
* Methode Electronics reports fiscal 2017 second-quarter sales and earnings
* Q2 earnings per share $0.66
* Q2 sales $209.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $208.9 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.55 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees fy 2017 sales $820 million to $845 million
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.