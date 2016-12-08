版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 8日 星期四 20:21 BJT

BRIEF-ITG says Nov trading volume rose to 3.3 bln shares

Dec 8 Investment Technology Group Inc -

* Nov trading volume rose to 3.3 billion shares and average daily volume (ADV) was 159 million shares

* ITG releases November 2016 U.S. Trading volume Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐