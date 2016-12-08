版本:
BRIEF-Advanced accelerator says CMS pass-through reimbursement code for Netspot

Dec 8 Advanced Accelerator Applications SA -

* Advanced Accelerator Applications announces CMS pass-through reimbursement code for its first FDA approved drug Netspot Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

