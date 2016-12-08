版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 8日 星期四 20:18 BJT

BRIEF-Oxford Immunotec announces New England Journal of Medicine Publication on clinical trial results of serological and nucleic acid tests for babesia in blood screening

Dec 8 Oxford Immunotec Global Plc

* Oxford Immunotec announces New England Journal of Medicine Publication on clinical trial results of serological and nucleic acid tests for babesia in blood screening Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

