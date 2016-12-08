版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 8日 星期四 20:11 BJT

BRIEF-Amicus Therapeutics announces positive preliminary data from phase 1/2 study of novel treatment paradigm for pompe disease

Dec 8 Amicus Therapeutics Inc

* Amicus Therapeutics announces positive preliminary data from phase 1/2 study of novel treatment paradigm for pompe disease Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐