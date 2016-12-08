BRIEF-GTx says primary efficacy endpoint met in Enobosarm 9 mg cohort

Dec 8 GTx Inc

* Primary efficacy endpoint met in Enobosarm 9 mg cohort

* Enobosarm 9 mg appears to be safe and generally well tolerated

* Plans to report top-line clinical results following completion of clinical trial, which is anticipated to occur in mid-2017

* Trial will continue as planned with a daily dose of either Enobosarm 9 mg or 18 mg

* GTx reports results from ongoing Enobosarm phase 2 clinical trial in er+/ar+ breast cancer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: