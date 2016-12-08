BRIEF-Dell Technologies reports fiscal year 2017 third quarter financial results

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 8 Dell Technologies Inc
* Dell Technologies reports fiscal year 2017 third quarter financial results
* Qtrly earnings per share attributable from continuing operations Class V common stock $ 0.78
* Dell Technologies Inc says client solutions group had business revenue for quarter at $9.2 billion, up 3 percent versus Q3 of last year
* Dell Technologies Inc says Q3 revenue was $16.2 billion, non-GAAP revenue was $16.8 billion
* Dell Technologies Inc says qtrly GAAP revenue up 28 percent from year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.