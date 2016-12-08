BRIEF-Dell Technologies reports fiscal year 2017 third quarter financial results

Dec 8 Dell Technologies Inc

* Dell Technologies reports fiscal year 2017 third quarter financial results

* Qtrly earnings per share attributable from continuing operations Class V common stock $ 0.78

* Dell Technologies Inc says client solutions group had business revenue for quarter at $9.2 billion, up 3 percent versus Q3 of last year

* Dell Technologies Inc says Q3 revenue was $16.2 billion, non-GAAP revenue was $16.8 billion

* Dell Technologies Inc says qtrly GAAP revenue up 28 percent from year ago