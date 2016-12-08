版本:
BRIEF-ADF Group Q3 earnings per share C$0.00

Dec 8 ADF Group Inc :

* ADF Group. Inc. - Results for the third quarter and nine-month period ended October 31, 2016

* Q3 earnings per share C$0.00

* Q3 revenue C$21.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

