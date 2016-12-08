版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 8日 星期四

BRIEF-Premium Brands Holdings buys Diana's Seafood

Dec 8 Premium Brands Holdings Corp :

* Premium Brands Holdings Corp - Diana's will be included in its premium food distribution segment

* Premium Brands Holdings Corporation announces acquisition of Diana's Seafood Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

