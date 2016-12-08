版本:
BRIEF-Brookfield Real Estate Services reports acquisition of franchise agreements

Dec 8 Brookfield Real Estate Services Inc :

* Brookfield Real Estate Services Inc -deal estimated to generate an annual royalty stream of $1.2 million and will be effective January 1, 2017

* Brookfield Real Estate Services Inc - deal for approximately $8.2 million

* Brookfield Real Estate Services Inc. announces acquisition of franchise agreements Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

