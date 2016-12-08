版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 8日 星期四 20:10 BJT

BRIEF-Verisk Analytics announces additional $500 mln share repurchase authorization

Dec 8 Verisk Analytics Inc:

* Verisk Analytics Inc announces additional $500 million share repurchase authorization

* Share repurchase authorization has no expiration date and may be suspended or terminated at any time Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

