BRIEF-Philippine airlines and Bombardier finalize order for up to 12 Q400 aircraft

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO
Dec 8 Bombardier Inc:
* Philippine airlines and bombardier finalize order for up to 12 Q400 aircraft
* Bombardier commercial aircraft - purchase agreement includes a firm order for five Q400 aircraft, purchase rights for an additional seven Q400 aircraft.
* Bombardier commercial aircraft - firm order is valued at approximately $165 million and could increase to $401 million
* Bombardier commercial aircraft - five firm-ordered Q400 aircraft are expected to be delivered throughout 2017
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.