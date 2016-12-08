BRIEF-Vince Holding reports Q3 earnings per share $0.07

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 8 Vince Holding Corp -
* Sees 2016 gross margin to be between 45.9% and 46.6%
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $0.33, revenue view $301.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees 2016 earnings per share between $0.00 and a loss of $0.07
* Sees 2016 capital expenditures now expected to be approximately $16.5 million due to an increase in company's it migration investment
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.08, revenue view $82.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Reports third quarter 2016 results
* Q3 earnings per share $0.07
* Q3 sales $76 million versus i/b/e/s view $82 million
* Q3 same store sales fell 11.7 percent
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees fy 2016 sales $280 million to $290 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.