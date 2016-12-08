版本:
BRIEF-Peak Resorts reports results for second quarter FY2017

Dec 8 Peak Resorts Inc -

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.59, revenue view $8.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees revisiting ability to issue a dividend once eb-5 funds are released from escrow and financial covenants are met

* Peak Resorts reports results for second quarter fy2017

* Q2 loss per share $0.57

* Q2 revenue $8.5 million versus i/b/e/s view $8.7 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.59 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

