BRIEF-Discovery Air reports qtrly loss per share $0.05

Dec 8 Discovery Air Inc

* Qtrly loss per share $0.05

* Discovery Air Inc. announces results for the quarter ended October 31, 2016

* Quarterly revenue fell 22 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

