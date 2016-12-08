BRIEF-Libbey says CFO Sherry Buck to leave company effective Dec 31

Dec 8 Libbey Inc :

* Company has engaged executive search firm Crist|kolder associates to conduct a comprehensive search for Buck's replacement

* Libbey Inc - Sherry Buck, vice president, chief financial officer, will be leaving company effective December 31, 2016

* Search for successor in process

* In interim period after Buck's departure, Buck's former duties will be assumed by Ronni Smith, vice president, corporate controller

