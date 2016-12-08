BRIEF-Libbey says CFO Sherry Buck to leave company effective Dec 31

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO
Dec 8 Libbey Inc :
* Company has engaged executive search firm Crist|kolder associates to conduct a comprehensive search for Buck's replacement
* Libbey Inc - Sherry Buck, vice president, chief financial officer, will be leaving company effective December 31, 2016
* Search for successor in process
* In interim period after Buck's departure, Buck's former duties will be assumed by Ronni Smith, vice president, corporate controller
* Libbey Inc announces departure of chief financial officer
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.