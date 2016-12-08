版本:
BRIEF-MCBC Holdings announces pricing of upsized secondary offering

Dec 8 MCBC Holdings Inc :

* MCBC Holdings Inc - pricing of secondary offering of 1.3 million shares of its common stock to selling stockholder of approximately $17.4 million

* Offering was upsized from previously announced offering size of 1 million shares of common stock

* MCBC Holdings Inc announces pricing of upsized secondary offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

