BRIEF-TICC announces appointment of Richard W. Neu and George "Chip" Stelljes III to board of directors

Dec 8 TICC Capital Corp

* TICC announces appointment of Richard W. Neu and George "Chip" Stelljes III to board of directors

* Appointments expand number of directors on TICC capital board to seven, five of whom are independent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

