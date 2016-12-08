版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 8日 星期四 21:15 BJT

BRIEF-Majesco Entertainment Inc and PolarityTE Inc enter into merger agreement

Dec 8 Majesco Entertainment Co

* Majesco Entertainment Inc and PolarityTE Inc enter into merger agreement

* Majesco Entertainment Co says Majesco accepts subscription agreements for $2.25 million

* Majesco Entertainment Co says upon closing of transactions, Polarity will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Majesco Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

