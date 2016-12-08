版本:
BRIEF-InVivo Therapeutics appoints Melanie Morel-Ferris, C.P.A. as interim CFO

Dec 8 InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp

* InVivo Therapeutics appoints Melanie Morel-Ferris, C.P.A. as interim CFO, replacing Steven McAllister in role

* InVivo Therapeutics Holdings says Melanie to assume responsibilities of interim chief financial officer, effective Jan 1, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

